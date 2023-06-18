Thomas Benjiman (Tommy) Wallace, 80, of Faxon, passed away on June 14, 2023 at home with his family by his side.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Pecan Cemetery Lawton, with Kris Denning from Elara Hospice Care officiating.
Tommy was born in Canyon, Texas on Dec. 10, 1942 to Garland and Elizabeth Wallace. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1961 where he played trombone for four years in the marching band. Tommy served in Vietnam where he was most proud of being able to help work on the orphanage in Saigon. He also earned several medals while in Vietnam.
He was married to wife Barbara, Nov. 20, 1964. They were married for 58 years.
Tommy owned the Muffin Shop in Lawton and eventually his sons joined him in running the business until he retired in 2002.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Jennifer Gale; parents Garland and Elizabeth Wallace; and a brother Garland Wallace Jr.
Tommy is survived by his wife Barbara; three sons: Thomas Stephen and wife Carrie, Michael Clay of Faxon and fiancé Leann Volz of Geronimo, and Clifford Wayne of Norman; four grandchildren, Justin Wallace of Lawton, Tanner Wallace and fiancé Meghan Beavers of Elgin, Jayden Wallace of Geronimo and one great-grandson, Paxton Wallace of Elgin; sister Barbara McMurrian of Plainview Texas, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society or Shriner’s Hospital or a charity of your choice would be welcomed.