Funeral service for Thomas “Adam” Baldwin, 25, of Geronimo, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor of Cameron Baptist Church officiating.
Adam passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Lawton.
Viewing will begin on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Thomas Adam Baldwin was born on November 2, 1994 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Thomas and Sharon Ann (Smith) Baldwin. He grew up in Geronimo where he attended school and later graduated from Walters High School. He was a welder by trade and enjoyed low rider trucks. He could fix anything. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to car shows. Adam was employed by the City of Lawton.
He is survived by his father, Thomas Baldwin, of the home; his son, Aaron Thomas Baldwin, of Lawton, OK; his daughter, Peyton Ilene Baldwin, of Lawton, OK; two brothers and sisters in law, Thomas Brent and Marilyn Baldwin, of Indiahoma, OK and Mike Thomas and Marilyn Baldwin, of Mississippi; his sisters and brothers in law, Beverly Ann and Steve Huntley, of North Carolina, Brenda Bennett, of Oklahoma City, OK and Pam Hennessee, of Lawton, OK; his aunt, Rose Bloomer; and many nieces, nephews, and many special friends including Kaylee and Kaiden.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Baldwin; and his grandparents.
Adam loved his father and will be missed by all.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.