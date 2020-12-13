Funeral service for Theresa M. Coosewoon will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Elkins, Pastor, Abundant Life Assembly of God, Geronimo officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Theresa M. Coosewoon, age 67, Lawton, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born April 28, 1953 in Lawton, to Norman Dale and Bertha Mae (Watkins) Russell. She grew up in Lawton and attended Lawton schools until the family moved to Geronimo. She graduated high school in Geronimo and later attended beauty school. She operated a beauty salon in her home but was primarily employed in the banking industry. She worked at a bank while she lived in Georgia and upon returning to Lawton worked at Citizens Bank for 14 years.
She was a member of Abundant Life Assembly of God. She enjoyed fishing, camping, playing the guitar and Gospel music.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Blackmon; grandson, Tristian Blackmon; great-granddaughter, Brinley Blackmon Cook; her brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Brenda Russell; and her sister, Debra Russell.
Her parents and a brother, Otis Russell, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Association.