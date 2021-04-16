Funeral Mass for Theresa Christine “Chris” Bryant will be 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, Rev. Roy Narisetti and Deacon Bob Quinnett officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A wake service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with a visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
The wake service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Theresa Christine “Chris” Bryant, age 93, of Lawton, passed away peacefully in her home on April 14, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1927 in Carnegie, as one of eight children of Lee Fount Nix and Teresa Gonshor Nix.
Chris graduated from Carnegie High School in 1944, and she soon thereafter married George “Junior” Bryant and had six children: Rita, Mary, George, Bob, Billie, and Terry.
She worked as a homemaker while the children were young. Then, as the truly independent woman she was, she went to work in 1963 at Wacker’s Five and Dime, and later she worked as the drapery department manager at Montgomery Wards.
However, Chris’ role that gave her the greatest joy was being “Nannie” to 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Her home on Birch Avenue served as the gathering place for family for over 60 years where she showed her love through preparing amazing meals, desserts, and everyone’s favorite – homemade hot rolls.
She was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church for 61 years where she rarely missed a Saturday Mass dressed beautifully in her colorful suits and hats. Chris was always giving back at the church. First as a cook in the school cafeteria, later as a member of the Altar Society, and finally as a volunteer at the church thrift store for over 30 years.
Giving is what Chris was known for throughout her life. Whether she was sharing her lunch with a classmate at the Prairie Lone School, helping an elderly neighbor take care of her house, or baking pies and cobblers for friends and family – she was always happy to share her love through service. Her unconditional love is what will be missed most of all.
Chris was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, George Bryant, and her daughter, Mary Hill.
She is survived by her children: Rita Ernce and her husband Pat of Lawton; George and his wife Danni of Seattle; Bob Bryant of Cache; Billie Jensen of Norman; and Terry Bryant of Lawton. And her grandchildren: Kristi Brandon of Lawton; Blake Hill of Maui; Rob Ernce of Lawton; Michael Bryant of Lawton; Bobby Bryant of Ardmore; Wes Hicks of Lawton; Jennifer Bryant of Seattle; Becky Neal of Roanoke, Texas; Angela Willingham of Rockville, Maryland; George Andrew of Seattle; Sarah Schettler of Moore.
Chris always said she wanted a colorful funeral, so please feel free to wear vibrant colors and dress hats.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church Building Fund in her honor.
