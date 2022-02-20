Theodore Simpson Sr. was born on March 6, 1934, in Chapel Hill, Texas to Mack and Severa Simpson. Simpson received his formal education through the Brenham Public Schools system. He enlisted into the United States Army in 1952. After retiring from the military, he enjoyed many years as a locomotive engineer at Fort Sill army base.
In 1956, Simpson was united in holy matrimony to the late Mattie Mary Ellen Parker-Simpson in Frederick. The two lived in marital bliss until her passing in 2008. To this union, a son, Theodore Simpson Jr. and daughter, Candis Simpson-Thomas were born.
In his leisure, Simpson enjoyed antique car shows, talking on his CB radio, jewelry making, car restorations, attending gun shows and watching America’s team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Cherishing his memory, his son, Theodore Simpson, Jr. of Florida; six granddaughters: Lauren Simpson, She’Nikka (Chris) Williams, LaQesha (Kendal) Simpson-Young, Lacie (Matt) Mitchell, Caroline Simpson and Mattie Simpson. He is also survived by two brothers: Lloyd Simpson and Enix (Gloria) Simpson; and sister, Mattie Whatley; a special niece, Doris Spinks; lady friend, Samella McWilliams; ten great-grandchildren as well as a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, spouse, daughter, four sisters and two brothers.