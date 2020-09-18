Theodore Niedo 86 of Cache went to his heavenly home on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Graveside service will be Monday September 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Deyo Mission Cemetery with Lloyd Heminokeky officiating.
Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Sunday September 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
The family will have a time of reminiscing and family fellowship for Theodore starting on Sunday at 6:00 P.M. at the family home in Cache.
Theodore was born July 26, 1934 in Lawton to Menno Niedo and Martha Lookingglass Codynah. He grew up around Cyril and Indiahoma. He worked as a presser for Delux Cleaners and Handy’s Cleaners. He also worked as a roofer for Comanche Roofing, Brox Roofing and Ford Roofing.
He married Lydia Pekah on March 30, 1953 in Lawton. They made their home in Cache and raised their family. He was an Avid OU Sooners football fan and loved talking politics. He was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation.
Theodore is survived by: four daughter and spouses: Zenia Niedo of Lawton, Fedora V. Correa and Nilio, Martheia M. Niedo, Melanie Cossio and Jesus all of Cache; son wife Theo Niedo and Melisa of Lawton; sister Laura Lawson of Cyril; 27 grandkids, 56 great grandkids, 16 great great grandkids, other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by: his loving wife Lydia; son Malcolm, daughter Elvira; parents: Martha and Menno; grandson Taylor Niedo; niece Charlotte Key; brothers: Michael Niedo Sr., Calvert Codynah and Lans Saupitty; two great grandsons: Timothy Niedo and Josiah Correa; nephew Michael Niedo Jr.