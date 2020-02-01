Theodore Farmer Feb 1, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral Services for Mr. Theodore Farmer 89, is pending with Howard-Harris Funeral Services. Mr. Theodore J. Farmer passed away Thursday January 30, 2020 in Lawton OK. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesCapital murder case opens with victim and witness' testimony of fateful day31-year-old woman identified as victim of suspicious deathRenshaw first to get 'Teacher Believer' awardBeloved police officer celebrated Saturday at the end of his 45 year shiftChange in LPS policy allows athletes to continue playing at a new schoolDrugs, domestic violence result in $150,000 total bond for Lawton manSaturday night shooting investigated, one in custodyFree food leads to firing, firing leads to violence followed by foot pursuit and arrestCIP funding could help grow jobs by bringing in new industryMissing Altus man found dead at business CollectionsGreat Plains Winter National Pig Show 2020