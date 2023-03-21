Funeral Mass for Thelma Marie Regan-Smith will be noon Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the funeral home.
Thelma Marie Regan-Smith, 92, of Lawton, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her residence in Lawton. Thelma was born March 26, 1930 in Rochester, Pennsylvania to Hugh Lindsay and Ilda (Almon) Lindsay. She married SFC (Retired) Thomas P. Regan Sr. on Sept. 11, 1948 at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Sergeant Regan passed away July 25, 1993. She later married Dr. Arthur D. Smith on Nov. 26, 2000 in Lawton. Dr. Smith passed away May 1, 2010 in Lawton. Thelma had lived in Lawton for over 60 years. She was very active in her community and was a member of many clubs and organizations including the American Quilters Society, Quilts of Valor Foundation, Wichita Mountains Quilters Guild, Center for Creative Living Quilters, and Meals on Wheels. Thelma also held several types of jobs while in Lawton, including being a homemaker, working at Baskin Robbins, Braum’s Ice Cream, the Cabaret Supper Club Theater on Fort Sill, and volunteering at voting precincts. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and served on the Holy Family Ladies Guild.
Thelma is survived by two daughters: Carol Daniel and Teresa Johnson; five sons: Thomas P. Regan Jr.; James Michael Regan; Michael Allan Regan; John Joseph Regan III, and Paul Edward Regan; 13 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her two husbands.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
