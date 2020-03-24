Thelma Jean Ferrell passed from this earth to her heavenly home on March 21, 2020, at the age of 87.
The family will have a private burial with a celebration service at a later date. Viewing will be Tuesday, March 24, from 9:00-6:00 at the Crews Funeral Home in Apache, OK.
She was born on January 10, 1933, in Konawa, OK to George and Mearl Huckleberry. She and her family moved to the Broxton/Apache area when she was a young girl. Thelma attended Broxton schools before she married Dalton H. Ferrell on November 25, 1950, in Anadarko. They remained in the Stecker/Broxton/Apache area the rest of their lives. They were happily married for 59 years before Dalton passed in 2009.
Thelma’s greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved her church; it was a very important part of her life. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and fishing. She loved to collect different/unique pitchers and brooches. She would wear a different brooch every day, even while at home.
She had a servant’s heart; no one ever came to her house that she didn’t invite them to stay and eat. She loved to cook and wanted others to enjoy her food. Thelma shared her gift of cooking while she was a cafeteria cook/manager at Broxton Public Schools for many years.
Thelma is survived by her children: Lynn and Christy Ferrell, Sandy and John Price, Mark and the late Linda Ferrell, and Trisha and Darrell Nightingale; grandchildren: Jory and Joy Ferrell, Toby and Ashley Ferrell, Andi Ferrell, Jason and Tara Price, Jerrod and Noelle Price, Joshua and Jenny Price, Justin and Caly Price, Christi and Scott Franklin, Misty and Bobby Lamont, Ryan and Gabrielle Nightingale, Chad and Andrea Nightingale; great grandchildren: Alexa Ferrell, Jake Ferrell, Dalton Ferrell, Chase Price, Gage Price, Madilyn Price, Harper Price, Brennan Price, Barkley Price, Brooke Price, Elaina Price, Preslea Franklin, McCartney Franklin, Merik Lamont, Dayson Lamont, Jayli Nightingale, Aiden Nightingale, Colby Nightingale, Alayna Nightingale, and Adalyn Nightingale; her first great-great grandchild; brother, Jerry and Louise Huckleberry; sister, Georgia Bullock; sister-in-law, Marsha Huckleberry; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dalton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Delphia and Bernice Turpin, Wilma and Marvin Stubblefield; brother, Pete Huckleberry; sister-in-law, Carla Huckleberry; infant sister, Mildred Huckleberry; and daughter-in-law, Linda Ferrell.
Her favorite Bible verse was: God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in time of trouble. Psalm 46:1.
