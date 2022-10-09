Funeral services for Thelma D. Nolen will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Bible Baptist Church, Lawton, with Dr. Robert Weger, Pastor officiating.
Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Lawton under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Thelma D. Nolen, 91, of Lawton was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Lawton, with family at her side. She was born Dec. 19, 1930 in Eldorado, to Elijah Bounds and Nellie Bel Palmer Bruce. Thelma was raised in the Lawton area and attended Flower Mound Schools. She met Charles C. Nolen in 1948, and they were married on March 5, 1949. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2008. Thelma was a loving and caring person, always taking care of her family and any add on kids. She always had big meals prepared, loved to cook and enjoyed having the house full of company to visit. She worked for the Department of Human Services for 20 years, and later retired from Cedar Crest Manor Nursing Home in the 90’s as a certified nurse’s aide (CNA). She was always passionate about her patients. Thelma was a member of Bible Baptist Church for over 60 years, and for many of those years taught Sunday school.
Thelma is survived by her sons: Jim Nolen and wife Kellye of Millsap, Texas; Travis Nolen and wife Sue of Claremore; Phillip Nolen of Decatur, Texas, and Scott Nolen and wife Ramona of Lawton; her daughter, Sheila Castens and husband Bud of Killeen, Texas; nine grandchildren: Lori, Kimberly and husband William; Jennifer and husband Brian; Noel and wife Lainea; Brandy and husband Shawn; Nia; Amanda; Travis and April and husband Phil; 11 great-grandchildren: Haley; Gracie; Journee; Ethan; Nycolas; Krystin; Morgan; Beau; Katie; Logan and Alex. She is also survived by two brothers-in-law: Bill Nolan, Steve Nolan and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 14 brothers and sisters, and a great-granddaughter Ashley.
