A celebration of the life of Theda Fern Northcutt, will be held at the Fletcher First Christian Church on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Fletcher Funeral with Jim Hall presiding. We understand the concerns some may have due to the pandemic so China Flu protocols will be observed. We hope those who attend will stay afterwards to share their memories of her with the family. Fern, as she was known to family and friends, went home to be with loved ones who passed before her, Dec. 4, 2020.
Fern came into this world, May 7, 1932, as the first of eight children born to Albert and Maudie Elizabeth (McDaniel) Fisher. The family owned a farm outside of Ft. Cobb where she helped with the upbringing of her younger siblings. Her experiences on that small farm gave her the strong work ethic and love of family that would serve her all the way up to her passing.
After her high school graduation at Ft. Cobb, she set out to find her niche in the world by attending a business school in Oklahoma City. However, her plans were interrupted with the birth of her son, Bobby, in 1954. With a family of her own to support, she began working at various jobs in the Chickasha area. Years later, she would meet and marry, Bill Northcutt, and Fern’s second child, Karen Kaye was born in 1967.
Fern wasn’t a part of any social or community organizations. The spare time she did have was spent on those she loved. Her favorite way to express love was through cooking. Not sure that she “loved “to cook, but she certainly enjoyed the pleasure on other’s faces as they consumed her favorite dishes. She was devoted to her family. And, of course, her beloved Oklahoma Sooners!
She was proceeded in death by her parents, three brothers, Elmer (Boy), Melvin (Boz) and Eldon (Punk) Fisher. One grandson Brian Fisher and grandson-in-law Cody Lynch.
She is survived by one son Bobby Fisher and his wife Nettie; one daughter Karen (KK) Stroud and partner Danny Carson; three grandchildren: Lauren Smith and husband Travis; Elyse Stroud and partner James Wendt and Lindsey Stroud; three great-grandchildren: Ethan Smith, Alleigh Smith and Belin Lynch; one brother Dale Fisher and his partner Raelynn; three sisters: Reba Croslin and husband Ward; June Rankin and Betty Lee and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
In honor of her love for the Sooners, family will be wearing Crimson and Cream. Wear your favorite team colors, BUT if you are an OSU or Texas fan do so at your own risk.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.