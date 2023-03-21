On March 17, 2023 George Womack Lindley died in Oklahoma City after a brief illness. George was born in Duncan on July 12, 1945, the youngest son of Dr. E.C. and Helen Lindley. George married Susan Shea in 1971, and their son, Sean, was born in 1977.
George was a graduate of Duncan High School in 1963, the University of Oklahoma in 1967, and the University of Texas Law School in 1970. During law school George received a Ford Foundation Fellowship to act as a legal advisor to inmates in the Texas Department of Corrections. Upon graduation from law school he was a law clerk to the Honorable William J. Holloway judge of The U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in Oklahoma City. His judicial career in Oklahoma spanned 30 years. He held the offices of special judge and associate district judge before being elected district judge in 1978. George was elected Chairman of the Assembly of Presiding Judges for the State of Oklahoma in 1997. After retirement in 2004, George volunteered for eight years to serve on the Oklahoma Juvenile Authority Board, including serving as the Board President. George was known to be a fair judge who treated everyone who came through his courtroom with respect. Helping other judges was also important to George as he understood the challenges and responsibilities of the position.
George was a history buff and avid reader all his life. His love of history and reading was probably the reason he made an immersive and captivating storyteller himself. He was devoted to the Civil War. His brother acquired a Civil War era cannon, and for years they participated in artillery competitions at Fort Sill, making their own ammunition and standing for hours in the Oklahoma heat in wool uniforms from the period. These efforts did not go unrecognized, as George was awarded the Order of Saint Barbara, the order for artillerymen.
George is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Sean, and daughter-in-law, Alisabeth; granddaughter, Grace; and sister, Joan.
His brother, David, preceded him in death.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the First Christian Church in Duncan.
Online condolences can be made at www.whittfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Duncan Regional Hospital or the First Christian Church of Duncan, Oklahoma.