Terry Wilson Burch was born November 14, 1943, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Frank Wilson and Loma Lee (Richardson) Burch. He passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Oklahoma City. He was 76.
Terry was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School. He married Mable J. Speice on November 17, 1962, in Waurika. They raised three children — Cynthia, Frank and Katherine.
He was the owner of Southern Machine Works, having achieved 45 years of service there at the business he operated first with his father and then later with his son.
He loved to travel with his wife and family. He enjoyed his boat and being with family and friends at Lake Texoma. He was always drawn to water, enjoyed water skiing and scuba diving, and loved the ocean and beach – seemingly the only place where this energetic man would actually slow down and relax.
Terry could always be counted on and he was up for anything. He loved adventure. He had his private pilot’s license, and he once flew with his dear friend Steve Elliott all the way down the west coast of Mexico “as far south as his insurance would let him” which was almost Guatemala.
Terry and Mable had a home in Red River, New Mexico and enjoyed the mountains there as much as possible. He had recently begun fishing again, a joy recently rediscovered.
Terry was never a huge sports fan…until Thunder basketball came to OKC. He and Mable were supporters of the team from their initial year and were avid fans attending whenever possible.
Terry was a long-time friend of Bill W. for 34+ continuous years, and he made many valued friendships during that time. Terry viewed this as a calling, and he would gladly offer his wisdom, experience, and service to anyone needing his help.
His famous pecan pies, keen analytic mind, loyal friendship and treasured advice, readiness to help others, and his loving support of his children and grandchildren will always be cherished and painfully missed by all of us.
Terry is survived by his wife of 57+ years, Mable; children: Cynthia Ann and husband David Stringham of San Antonio; Frank Wilson and wife Misty Burch of Duncan; Katherine Lee Harrison of Duncan; grandchildren: Sarah McBride of San Antonio; Bethany Grace and husband Jason Frazier of Anchorage, Alaska; Bennett Burch of Duncan; Jay Harrison of Lawton; and sisters: Harriet Harvey of Dallas; Christy Mitchell of Weatherford, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center of Duncan.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Cal Farley Boys Ranch online at https://www.calfarley.org/boysranch/ or to The Salvation Army online at http://salvationarmyaok.org/.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.