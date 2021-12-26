Terry W. King was here! Born in Seattle, WA, on Dec. 18, 1948, he was raised in Lawton. Abandoned with his sister and brother at a young age, he and his siblings were raised for a few loving years by their paternal grandmother Eula May King until her death. Then, they were moved to Rogers, AR to live with an aunt. He later returned to Lawton still just a teenager. He worked at Bianco’s and put himself through high school all alone. In 1967 he graduated and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was delighted to find he had a home with three meals a day during the Vietnam War. He later became a drill sergeant and took such pride in his troops. After his discharge he went to work in sales in Lawton and his work took him to Ft. Worth where he spent the next 30 years. He proudly and single handedly started an advertising company that employed 150 employees and spanned five states.
Terry is survived by his son, Terry W. King II “TW” of Ft. Worth, TX; his sister, Teresa-King Taylor of Lakewood, CO, and his beloved domestic partner, muse and dance partner, Anne C. Thomas of Oklahoma City.
Terry will be interred at Fort Sill Cemetery with military honors in a ceremony to be announced.
Terry met Anne on a magical night in Lawton at the VFW. Fate brought them together that night where they first danced, and that dance continued for the next five years. Terry was bigger than life, with laughter that could fill a house, a heart bigger than Texas, and a booming drill sergeant voice that could ring the rafters! He was known to shout out in the middle of a crowded dance floor, “We Love That Band!” He brought a smile and joy to those he loved. He enjoyed gardening and loved courting his “Chickadee” to whom he penned powerful and poignant poetry. Terry was an impeccable dresser and fabulous dancer. He was a big, strong man who was here, and then suddenly, sadly, and unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2021, he was gone.