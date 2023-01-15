Graveside service for Terry R. Posey, 68, of Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Highland Cemetery.

Terry passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Lawton. He was born on Oct. 10, 1954 in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, to Barrie and Verna Posey. He grew up in Lawton and played baseball and football for Edison Elementary School. He loved music and was in band at Eisenhower Junior High. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1973. During and after high school, he was a drummer in a local band with his brothers, Barry and Ric.