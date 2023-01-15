Graveside service for Terry R. Posey, 68, of Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Highland Cemetery.
Terry passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Lawton. He was born on Oct. 10, 1954 in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, to Barrie and Verna Posey. He grew up in Lawton and played baseball and football for Edison Elementary School. He loved music and was in band at Eisenhower Junior High. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1973. During and after high school, he was a drummer in a local band with his brothers, Barry and Ric.
He loved his family and had a huge heart for friends and animals. He enjoyed taking care of the neighbors’ pets. Later in life he helped take care of his mother until her passing. He took pride and meticulous care of his yard and home. He loved entertaining his family around the holidays and creating new and interesting food dishes. You couldn’t leave his home without eating something sweet.
He is survived by two sisters: Sharyl Randall of Lawton, and Teresa Evans and husband, James of Springfield, Missouri; brother, Richard Posey and wife, Sandra of Lawton; two nephews: Michael Durgin and partner, Tiffany of Lawton, and Michael Posey and wife, Tracy of Moore; and niece, Rebekah Wolforth and husband, T.J. of Agar, South Dakota; and six great-nephews, Justin, Preston, Dylan, Ryan, Jacob, and Tanner.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, Barry.
The family sends special thanks to all the wonderful neighbors for their kindness, understanding, and friendship to our brother and passers-by that returned his waves and greetings.
Terry leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. In lieu of flowers, raise a glass in memory of our brother.