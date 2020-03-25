Graveside service for Terry Lynn Espinoza, 58 of Lawton, OK will be held on Friday March 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Terry passed away on Monday March 23, 2020.
Terry was born on August 28, 1961 in Frankfurt, Germany to Jose and Juanita Espinoza. Terry’s father was in the U.S. Army. After her father left the Army, the Espinoza family settled in Del Rio, TX. After a few years, the family relocated to Lawton, OK. Terry attended school and grew up in Lawton. Terry worked at numerous locations throughout her life as a bar tender. Terry loved to dance and listen to music. She also enjoyed going to the casino.
She is survived by her sons: Michael Espinoza and Jose “ JoJo” Espinoza, both of Lawton, OK; her daughters: Kimberly Shelton of Norman, OK and Jennifer Sweet of WA; her brothers and their wives: Phillip and Odessa Adelsbach of Milwaukee, WI and Gary and Lynette Hitt of Lawton, OK; her sister and brother in law: Catherine and Greg Albright of Lawton, OK; her grandchildren: Marialena Castillo, Heavenly Espinoza, Sophie Trevor, Clayton Wells, Toby Espinoza, and Jaycie Espinoza.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and two sisters.