Funeral arrangements for Terry Lee Stovall, age 75, of Lawton, are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mr. Stovall passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Lawton.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Funeral arrangements for Terry Lee Stovall, age 75, of Lawton, are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mr. Stovall passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Lawton.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.