Terry L. Gaines transitioned from this life on May 12, 2021.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Howard-Harris Funeral Home, 1005 S.W. C Ave, Lawton, Ok 73501. Wearing Dallas Cowboys apparel (or the Navy Blue & Silver team colors) is highly encouraged.
He was a beloved father, brother, and son. He is preceded in death by his parents Percy Albert Jones Sr. and LaVerne Jones as well as his brothers and sister respectively, Vernon Carl Gaines-Bentley, Percy Albert Jones, Jr, and Ruby “Rip” Johnson. Terry had a charismatic personality and a charming smile to boot. He was an avid sports fan who was fanatic about the Dallas Cowboys.
He leaves to celebrate his life six children: Carla Gaines and Darla Gaines-Greer of Dallas, TX; Temethia Robinson and Thaddius “TJ” Robinson, of Lawton; Terry Gaines Jr., of Colorado, and Devon Gaines of Lawton; also his sisters: Mary Jones and Charleszetta (Billy) Hollings, of Dallas, TX and a host of other close relatives of both the Oklahoma and Texas areas.