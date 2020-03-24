Graveside service for Terry L. Espinoza, 58 of Lawton, Oklahoma is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. She passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
