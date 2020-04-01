Private funeral services for Terry Dean Bainbridge will be held 1:30pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Gaches, pastor of First Baptist West officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Friends may view on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00p.m. and on Thursday from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Terry Dean Bainbridge, age 61, of Lawton was born April 29, 1958 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Lloyd and Rosemary (Bentley) Bainbridge. He passed from this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Terry graduated from Lawton High School in 1976 and continued his education at Cameron University graduating in 1980 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He worked for Civil Service his entire career as a purchasing agent. He particularly loved his time working at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. Terry was a devoted son returning back to Lawton in 2005 to care for his ailing parents until their passing. He retired in 2015 from his Civil Service position at Fort Sill and began spending more time on his three farms. He loved walking over the land, checking the crops, and the friendships he formed with farmers.
Terry attended First Baptist West and truly enjoyed the fellowship of its members. His favorite things were: visiting with family and friends, especially his cousin Hugh, a Dillard’s New Years Day Sale, walking in the mall, his cats Sissy and Mitzi, eating out, and shopping for new vehicles. His negotiation days as a purchasing agent made it tough on many a car dealer. Terry was a wonderful person and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
He is survived by a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Rosemary Bainbridge, and one brother, Michael Bainbridge.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the following foundation that Terry supported, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
