Terry Charles “Killer” McBride, 50, of Lawton, passed away on Sunday Nov. 20, 2022 from a tough battle of cancer.

Charles was born in Lawton to Emma “Sue” McBride on the Aug. 14, 1972. He was raised by his mom and Mam-Maw. Growing up, him and his friends loved terrorizing the neighborhood together. Being raised by a single mother, Charles worked various jobs throughout his high school years to help ease the burden for his mom. Charles is a 1991 Lawton High graduate.