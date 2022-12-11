Terry Charles “Killer” McBride, 50, of Lawton, passed away on Sunday Nov. 20, 2022 from a tough battle of cancer.
Charles was born in Lawton to Emma “Sue” McBride on the Aug. 14, 1972. He was raised by his mom and Mam-Maw. Growing up, him and his friends loved terrorizing the neighborhood together. Being raised by a single mother, Charles worked various jobs throughout his high school years to help ease the burden for his mom. Charles is a 1991 Lawton High graduate.
While attending Cameron University for a short time, Charles began his job with Lawton Public Schools. Working for LPS led him to the career path and receiving his certification as an electrician. Working for Sesco Electric years later, Charles met a numerous amount of people throughout the Lawton community that led him to being able to secure a job with Serco Inc. In working for Serco as Facilities Manager, he was the key employee to getting the Lawton location up and running. In passing, Charles was employed as Facilities Manager for Arvest Bank — Lawton.
In 1994 he met who became his best friend, Chrissy Mehal, to later marry and start a family with. In 2004 “Doodle Bug”, the love of his life, Lauren Elizabeth McBride, was born. As a family they loved taking weekend trips to Oklahoma City and Dallas. Being a proud and loving father was of the utmost importance to Charles and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his daughter.
Charles is survived by his daughter Lauren Elizabeth McBride.
He was preceded in passing by his mother Emma “Sue” McBride; grandparents Robert and Beulah “Mam-Maw” McBride and twin sons Ethan Taylor and Evan Spencer McBride.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday Dec. 17, 2022, at Western Hills Church of Christ, 1108 NW 53rd St, Lawton, directed by Pastor Harley Davidson.
A special thanks to Terry and Darry Shaw, “Shaw boys”, and to John Mehal for opening their homes and showing unconditional love throughout Charles’ journey in life.