Terri Lynn Pewewardy 56 of Elgin to be with her heavenly family on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday May 18, 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Burial will be at Otipoby Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Home.
Prayer service will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.
Terri was born in Lawton on January 7, 1964 to Wesley and Janice (Totite) Pewewardy. She attended and graduated from Elgin High School. Terri played the trumpet in band and played softball.
She was a proud member of the Comanche Nation. Terri loved riding her horses, Pekinese dog, and all animals. Terri loved going to the lake even though she couldn’t swim. She loved going camping with her family and friends. Terri loved life, her friends and Family she stayed with us as long as she could.
Terri is survived by: husband Byron Geimausaddle of the home; niece Marquela Pewewardy, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Terri is preceded in death by: parents Wesley and Janice Pewewardy, brother Curtis Pewewardy; grandpa Ray Pewewardy; grandmas Ella Pewewardy and Marie Cooper; uncle Raymond Cooper