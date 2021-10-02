Terri Lynn (Fehring) Hawk was a wonderful wife, mother, Meme, daughter, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the age of 59.
She was born to Bernard Fehring and Shirley Whitehead on October 11, 1961 in Lawton. Terri grew up in Sterling and in her early adult years began working for the Oklahoma Tax Commission. She dedicated 39 years of her life working with some of the best coworkers and was able to retire a year ago. Terri was an amazing friend to so many and will be missed dearly. Terri married the love of her life, Philip Hawk, in February 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple enjoyed traveling together, camping and taking the boat out on the lake, gardening, and enjoying time with their family. They were dedicated to each other and always made sure to show each other how much they loved one another. Terri was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Those moments were plentiful. Terri spent so many evenings at the ball fields, gymnasium, or even a stock show. There wasn’t a moment she missed with her camera. She loved supporting her children in all of their endeavors. She was so proud of them and the adults they had become. Terri especially loved her role as Meme. Her grandchildren were her heart and joy. There’s no denying that her grandchildren were the people she loved the most. Time spent at Camp Meme was very special to her, and parents were definitely discouraged from hanging around for too long during that time.
Terri was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Fehring and her father-in-law, Vernon Hawk.
Terri is survived by her husband Philip Hawk of the home; her children: Nicole Meek and her husband Shawn Meek of Luther; Autumn Trout of Edmond; Sheena Hollen and her husband Andrew Hollen of Linden, TX; Shaunte Hawk of Lawton; and Zane Hawk of Lawton; her grandchildren: Harper Meek; Cadence Meek; Gavin Hollen; and Ava Hollen; her mother, Shirley Whitehead and stepfather, Fred Whitehead of Lawton; her mother-in-law, Barbara Hawk of Fletcher; her sister, Tonja Sullivan of Sterling; her brother, Darren Fehring and his husband David Gonzalez of Houston, TX; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a wake service at the Fletcher Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sterling. The register book will be available to sign Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terri’s name toward the building of the new fellowship hall at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sterling.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.