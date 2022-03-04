Funeral services for Terressa C. “Bobbie” Spencer will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Snow, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Walters officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
Terressa C. “Bobbie” Spencer, 75, Lawton, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at her home in Lawton.
Bobbie was born in Bakersfield, California on June 21, 1946, to Dillard Brewer and Willene M. (Ferrell) Brewer Penick. She grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1964. She served mainly as a cafeteria manager at Lawton High School for many years beginning in 1974 and finally retiring in 2013 to complete a 39-year career with Lawton Public Schools. Bobbie was a very caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who would help or care for others who needed it. She just loved helping others. In her younger years she was a member of the Bishop Riding Club, she enjoyed going to the lake with family and friends, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was known for being an avid shopper of QVC. Bobbie would purchase Christmas gifts from QVC for her family all year long and would often find gifts throughout the house that she had ordered and forgot about.
She is survived by one son, Danny Spencer and wife Kara of Lawton; one daughter, Kendra Schoolfield and significant-other Dewayne Smith of Lawton; nine grandchildren: Wyatt Schoolfield and Colton Schoolfield both of Lawton; Cameron Doyle of Lawton; Dakota Smith of Lawton; Nick Day of Oklahoma City; Lilly Tuttle of Weare, New Hampshire; Skyler Spencer of Savannah, Georgia; Justin Spencer of West Virginia, and Sarah Hickman and husband Chris of Ringgold; seven great-grandchildren; special cousins: Gail Burkham and Shirley Roth both of Lawton, and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Willene Penick, her biological father, Dillard Brewer, one brother, Dennis Penick, one sister, Dellene “Honey” Scott, and special friends, Doris, and Elmer Commings.