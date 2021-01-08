Funeral service for Terrell “Pa” Crow, 78, of Lawton will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Cache Creek Cowboy Church with Rev. Jack Darnell, pastor officaitng.
Mr. Crow passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Burial will be at Walters Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restriction, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.
Terrell was born on Oct. 25, 1942 east of Lawton to Lewis and Mable (Blackburn) Crow. He grew up in East Lawton and graduated from Elgin High School in 1960. He worked for a while at Pepsi Cola and Oklahoma Tire and Supply. He married the love of his life, Sue Daily on Sept. 1, 1962 in Lawton. Terrell opened Crow’s Muffler Shop with his brother, Harold where he owned and operated the shop until his retirement in 2000. He then enjoyed his cattle and the farm life. He loved his grandchildren and was always seen attending their sporting events and stock shows. He was a devoted member of the Cache Creek Cowboy Church where he and Sue have remained very active. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sue Crow, of the home; his children and their spouses: Condra and Randy Langford, Chattanooga; Jerrell and Stephanie Crow, East of Lawton; Gwen Allred and A.J. Adams, Randlett; and Brian Neeley, Lawton; grandchildren: Angela and Noah Ellis, Lawton; Katie Langford, Chattanooga; April Langford and fiance Thomas Penland, Geronimo; Jobie and Alex Cash, Granite; Ethan Crow and fiance Madison White, Rush Springs; Joe and Jennifer Rodrick, Geronimo; Andrew Gray and Rima Gray Krabuanrat, Oklahoma City; Bobbie and Nicholas Morgan, Oklahoma City; and Courtney and Carlos Vargas, Oklahoma City; great-grandchildren: Avery Gardner; Madysen Gardner; Jaeden Ellis; Jacobi Ellis; Kaegen Langford; Brody Penland; Lennox Penland; Kenzi Cash; Hailey Rodrick; Christiano Vargas; Coralie Vargas; Ronin Gray-Krabuanrat; and Madeline Morgan; his brother, Harold Crow; and his sister, Janie Dupler; nephews: Steven Crow, Butch Erricson; Mark Erricson; Fred Erricson, and numerous family and friends; and a very special friend, Jack Whiteman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Mable Crow; a great granddaughter, Kaylee Jo Langford; and his prize bird dog, Comanche Rex Bowser.
