Funeral service for Terrance Michael “Terry” Lanier will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 in Paradise Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Kenn Lane, Pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Terrance Michael “Terry” Lanier passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Lawton, at the age of 69. Born on July 8, 1953, in Seattle, Washington, he was the son of James B. and Loretta (Clow) Lanier. Terry spent his formative years in Roseburg, Oregon, where he completed his high school education before earning his associates degree from Oregon State University.
On Dec. 24, 1989, at the Old Post Chapel in Fort Sill, Terry married Sandra J. Prince, creating a bond that lasted throughout their years together.
Terry’s career in the U.S. Army was nothing short of extraordinary, spanning over 24 years of dedicated service. He received numerous accolades and commendations, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (awarded four times), and the Kuwait Liberation Medal. These honors exemplified his unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions to the military. He was also inducted into the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara.
Following his retirement from the Army, Terry briefly worked for Public Service Company of Oklahoma before finding fulfillment in a position with the Lawton Public Schools. For two decades, he served as an integral member of the grounds crew, taking pride in maintaining the school environment for the benefit of students and staff. Additionally, Terry selflessly dedicated his time and efforts as a volunteer firefighter with the Medicine Park Volunteer Fire Department, demonstrating his deep sense of community and devotion to the well-being of others.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; two sisters: Catherine Bilodeau and Kimberly Lanier; his step father, Harry Sorensen; his step sister, Peggy Vanwinkle; and his sister and brother-in-law, Gail and David McNeil.
His mother and father, a brother Mark, and a sister, Michelle, preceded him in death.