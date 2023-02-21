Terral Don Tatum, 56, of Grandfield, OK passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Wichita Falls, TX.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 4:04 am
Terral Don Tatum, 56, of Grandfield, OK passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, in Wichita Falls, TX.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Grandfield with the Rev. Micky Miller officiating.
Interment will be in the Grandfield Memorial Cemetery, Grandfield, OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gray Funeral Home, Grandfield, OK.
There will be a special visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Terral Don Tatum was born on Jan. 23, 1967, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Spence Arthur and Juanita Joyce (Ferguson) Tatum. He grew up in Grandfield and graduated with the Class of 1985. He graduated from Cameron University in 1992 with a B.S. in Animal Science and a minor in Chemistry. Terral met the love of his life, Christy, when she was in Grandfield for wheat harvest. He moved to Ulysses, Kansas, after college to work for Monsanto in hybrid wheat production. Terral married Christy Merhoff on Aug. 13, 1994, in Greensburg, KS. After 10 years in Kansas, he and his family returned to Grandfield where he worked as the CO-OP Manager for five years. Terral then began farming full time alongside his Dad.
He served as President of the Ag Booster Club and enjoyed working with FFA students. He also served on the Tillman County Excise Board and Farmers CO-OP Gin Board. Terral was a member of the Grandfield First Baptist Church. He enjoyed shooting clay pigeons with family and friends. Terral was a jack-of-all trades, and loved a challenge. He could fix anything, whether the project included wood, metal, farm equipment, or just piddling around the barn. Terral always lived life fast and furiously.
Survivors include his wife Christy of the home; a son, Kelton Tatum of the home; a daughter, Kylynn Tatum of Duncan, OK; his parents, Arthur and Juanita Tatum of Grandfield, OK; a sister, Tonya Gilbreath and husband Shane of Fletcher, OK; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Debbie and Mike House of Harbor Beach, MI and Kyle and Mary Merhoff of Greensburg, KS; nephews and nieces, Tatum and Shauni Gilbreath, Ashlind and Jake Moir, Wyatt and T. House, Dylani House, and Braiden, Makenna, Jace, Dalyn, and Riatt Merhoff; and countless family members and close friends.
Terral was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bill Merhoff; his mother-in-law, Sharren and her husband, Jim Thach.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grandfield Fire Department, PO Box 360, Grandfield, OK 73546 or to the Grandfield Ambulance Fund, PO Box 360, Grandfield, OK 73546
