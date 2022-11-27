A gathering for family and friends of Teresa Lynn Bordeaux will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Bath Lake Swimming Hole in Medicine Park.

Teresa Lynn Bordeaux died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 70. She was born Jan. 31, 1952 in Lawton, to Robert F. Bentley Sr. and Cherie D. (Clark) Bentley. She grew up in Lawton and was a 1970 graduate of Eisenhower High School. She married Eddie Meyer at the Holy City of the Wichitas and together they had a daughter, Chelsea. She later married Alfred Bordeaux in Wichita Falls, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2019.