A gathering for family and friends of Teresa Lynn Bordeaux will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Bath Lake Swimming Hole in Medicine Park.
Teresa Lynn Bordeaux died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 70. She was born Jan. 31, 1952 in Lawton, to Robert F. Bentley Sr. and Cherie D. (Clark) Bentley. She grew up in Lawton and was a 1970 graduate of Eisenhower High School. She married Eddie Meyer at the Holy City of the Wichitas and together they had a daughter, Chelsea. She later married Alfred Bordeaux in Wichita Falls, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2019.
Teresa worked in the electrical industry for many years. She was employed for many years at Consolidated Electrical Distributors and later retired from SESCO Electric. Her expertise and knowledge was well regarded by her clients and her peers.
She enjoyed reading, cooking and time spent with her grandson. Jokingly described as a “Hippie”, Teresa loved the outdoors, watching nature shows and was always welcoming to others.
She is survived by her daughter, Chelsea Meyer, Lawton; her grandson, Ethan Meyer, Lawton; her sister, Karen Bentley Lopez, Norman; two brothers: Keith Bentley, Ohio, and Robert Bentley Jr., Kentucky; as well as numerous nieces and nephews to include, Eric Lopez, Matthew Lopez, Misty Patterson, Robby Martin and Cody Jung.
Her parents, and a sister, Debra Jung, preceded her in death.