Funeral service for Teresa Kay Scroggins, 54, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 7002 SW Drakestone Blvd, Lawton, with Bishop Ilalio Saufoi officiating.
Teresa went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday Feb. 15, from noon until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Teresa was born on May 2, 1968 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to Glenn Edwin Young Sr. and Karen Willeen (Chatham) Young. She moved to Lawton at 4 weeks old where she grew up. She attended Brockland Elementary School, Eisenhower Junior High School, and Eisenhower High School, graduating in 1986. She loved dancing and even took dancing lessons from first grade to sixth grade.
Teresa married in 1991 and they were stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina. They later returned to Lawton where she attended Cameron University, graduating in 2000 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. While attending college, she worked at Wee Care Daycare. For nine years, she worked at Walmart as a Sales Associate upon graduating from Cameron University. Teresa was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was also a member of Young Women where she was awarded a Young Women Medallion. She was also a fan of playing the piano. Blue was her favorite color. She was also a fan of watching college and professional football with her father and in her spare time, she enjoyed watching westerns on TV.
She is survived by her parents, of Lawton; her sons: Jacob Woods, of Lone Grove; Zachery Scroggins, of Avondale, Arizona, and Brayden Scroggins, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two brothers: Glenn Edwin “Eddy” Young Jr. and James David Young; her grandson, Carson Scroggins; many nieces and nephews; and other loving relatives in North Carolina.