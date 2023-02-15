Funeral service for Teresa Kay Scroggins, 54, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 7002 SW Drakestone Blvd, Lawton, with Bishop Ilalio Saufoi officiating.

Teresa went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 in Lawton.