Tennyson Daniel Reid age 50 of Anadarko, traveled on his journey home on June 1, 2022, surrounded by his daughter and family.
Tennyson was born to Albert Reid and Marilyn Yeahquo-Reid in Lawton, Aug. 12, 1971. His maternal grandparents were Mary and Maurice Yeahquo, and his paternal grandparents were Vivian BringingGood Salazar and Edward “Eddie” Lara. His maternal Great-grandparents were Edward Yeahquo and May Quoetone and Samuel Toppah and Julia Tainpeah. His paternal great-grandparents were Luther BringingGood, Mary Washee BringingGood and Diana Lara and Rufus Lara.
Tennyson was a direct descendent of Guipago (Old Chief Lonewolf) and Chief Red Cloud of the Ogalala Lakota, Tanedooah/Tainpeah family and Samuel Toppah-Yellowhair. Tennyson was given his great-grandfather Edward Yeahquo’s Kiowa name, ‘Tiendle,’ which mean “Big White.” Tennyson loved to be with his grandpa Maurice Yeahquo and they would often go cruise and visit people. Tennyson still did that as much as he could til the end. He loved to go for a cruise and listen to music.
Tennyson attended Carnegie Schools where played sports and was in the band. Later him and his family moved to Coweta, where he also played football and graduated in 1989. There Tennyson made many lifelong friends and brothers. Those friendships meant the world to him, one thing about “T” is once he loved you, he was forever loyal. After that Tennyson left to attend Haskell Indian Nations University and he also attended The University of Tulsa for one semester where he took a printmaking course, this was his introduction to the printmaking process.
He then left for Santa Fe, NM where he attended The Institute of American Indian Arts in 1994, there Tennyson earned his associate degree in Museum Studies. He then returned back to IAIA in 2000 and continued his education and left with a bachelor’s degree in Museum Studies.
Tennyson began developing a unique technique to his art from in woodcuts. Tennyson’s techniques evolved from traditional woodcutting to more contemporary style. Tennyson made it his own. He chose to focus his artwork on plains Indian warriors whose images that show pride and dignity of these warriors.
In 1995 Tennyson interned at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, working in the exhibits department. After that he completed a second internship at the National Museum of the American Indian-Smithsonian Institution in New York and Washington DC. During that time, he met a beautiful woman name Christine and they had a daughter named Autumn Angel Reid.
That truly made him love New Mexico even more because that’s where is heart was.
Later Tennyson created a clothing brand Outlaw Indian wear that allowed him to share ad display his art everywhere. Tennyson had many artist friends that shared their talents with him and that allowed him to grow as an artist. Tennyson was also a member of the Kiowa Gourd Clan since 1996. He took pride in being a member and was always there to help when needed.
We all know Tennyson would never say no to being there and helping any way he could. If he couldn’t he would find a way!
Later in life Tennyson settled down in Anadarko, to help his brother raise his three daughters, Alysen, Lilly, and Lauren Reid. Tennyson spent the last of his days in Anadarko, working on new projects such as sculpture and other artistic things. We are thankful as a family to have so much of his art around to keep his memory alive.
Tennyson is survived by one daughter, Autumn Angel Reid, 26, of Taos, New Mexico; three sisters: Stephanie Taylor of Tulsa; Danielle Reid of Anadarko, and Dana Lonewolf of Anadarko; one brother, Albert BringingGood of Anadarko; his nieces: Alysen Nellie of Phoenix, AZ; Lilly Reid, Lauren Reid and Ariana Barnett of Tulsa.
He is preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Reid, and brother, Jeremy Reid.