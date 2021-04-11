Funeral service for Teddy Tucker will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at First Baptist East, Lawton with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
On Tuesday March 30, 2021 Teddy Tucker, age 53 of Lawton, went to be with the Lord with his family at his side. Teddy was born July 24, 1967 in Frederick to James and Bernice (Burton) Tucker. He was a kindred spirit who loved all walks of life and lived life his way. Teddy grew up in Lawton attending Park Lane and Sullivan Village Elementary schools and MacArthur Junior High and MacArthur High School graduating in 1985. He was an athlete and great at everything. As a kid he loved playing sports and went on to play baseball at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. His love for sports continued throughout his life. Teddy made a career doing construction ranging from building homes and mini storages to painting anything you needed, he could do it all. He loved to play pool whether it was just for fun hanging out in his garage or traveling around playing in multiple tournaments, big and small. Teddy mostly loved and cherished his family and friends and was known for his quick wit and infectious smile. All who loved him described his kind and compassionate spirit.
Teddy is survived by his wife of the home, Jenny Smart; four daughters: Madison Bledsoe of Fletcher; Jordan Smart and significant other Todd Williams, Jr.; Heather Hartwig and Jessica Ryans all of Lawton; one granddaughter, Evalee Williams of Lawton; two brothers: Mike and Odell Stevenson both of Lawton; one sister, Krystal Roberts of Lawton; special family members: Ann Tubbs; Gary Tubbs Jr.; Drew Tubbs; Eva Ryans and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and a huge billiards family.
Teddy was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Taelor Nicole Tucker and special family member, Gary Tubbs, Sr.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com