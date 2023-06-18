Graveside funeral service for Tech. Sgt. retired Roosevelt C. Peterson with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 19, 2023 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, with the U.S. Air Force Chaplain officiating.

Roosevelt Clairborn Peterson, known as RC was born Jan. 10, 1931 in Richmond, Virginia. RC was adopted by James and Mabel Peterson Roosevelt. Upon graduating from high school RC enrolled and entered college but shortly after attending he ended up dropping out to join the United States Air Force where he served for 22 years. While active duty in the Air Force RC married Ruby and together they had four kids, Eric, Ron, Cheryl and Preston.

