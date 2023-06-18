Graveside funeral service for Tech. Sgt. retired Roosevelt C. Peterson with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 19, 2023 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, with the U.S. Air Force Chaplain officiating.
Roosevelt Clairborn Peterson, known as RC was born Jan. 10, 1931 in Richmond, Virginia. RC was adopted by James and Mabel Peterson Roosevelt. Upon graduating from high school RC enrolled and entered college but shortly after attending he ended up dropping out to join the United States Air Force where he served for 22 years. While active duty in the Air Force RC married Ruby and together they had four kids, Eric, Ron, Cheryl and Preston.
RC is preceded in death by his sons: Eric and Ron Peterson as well as his ex-wife Ruby. He is survived by his son, Preston Peterson as well as his daughter Cheryl Brown. In 2006 Mr. Peterson relocated from Denver, CO to Lawton to be closer to his daughter Cheryl and her three children. Roosevelt remained in Lawton until the Lord called him home on June 6, 2023. RC Peterson was a resident at the veteran center on Flower Mound Rd. for four years where he was loved and cared for by the wonderful staff there.
RC Peterson leaves behind a wonderful family who loved him dearly including his daughter Cheryl Brown and his son Preston and Kathy Peterson. He leaves behind his grandchildren: LaKiesha and Timmy, Robert and Marina Peterson, Franklin and Tiffany Brown as well as his Tracee and Alphonzo Hill; great-grandchildren: Caleb and Jazmine, Joshua and Krystlynn, Breianah, Talon, Landon, Alvion, Isaiah, Isreal, Trinity, Alex and Lani, Omarion, Jaylon, Josiah and Jacori and his great great-grandchild Josiah Peterson.
Dad will be deeply missed and I, his only daughter will forever miss the bond we shared these past four years. Words can never express the love I have for him and the time I was blessed to have with him. Heaven got lucky.