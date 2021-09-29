Funeral service for Tech. Sgt. Carl Hoover, 58, of Sterling,will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Sterling United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery with military honors under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tech. Sgt. Carl Wayne Hoover (retired) was born in Savannah, GA to James Douglas Hoover Jr. and Leona Lucille (Golden) Hoover. He was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Gwinn High School in Gwinn, MI in 1981. After graduating his father retired from the US Air Force and the family moved to Sterling. Carl worked for Wolf Charters/Carpenter Bus in Elgin. He met the love of his life, Martha Hutchinson. They were married Dec. 7, 1984. Carl enlisted in the US Air Force on Dec. 1, 1986, and proudly served his country for nearly 21 years. During his time in service, he was stationed at McChord AFB in Tacoma, WA where he served as an Airlift Aircraft Maintenance Specialist. Carl’s next assignment was Rhein Main AFB in Frankfort, Germany where he served during the Persian Gulf War. He deployed to Tel Aviv, Israel and Oslo, Norway supporting the war effort. Carl also worked part-time for British Airways while stationed in Germany. He served in a special duty assignment as a certified Master Instructor at Sheppard AFB, TX. He was trained a graphic designer/ technical illustrator and designed and developed US Air Force training courses and produced promotion test material used by the Air Force. He majored as an Instructor of Technology and Military Science earning an Associate of Applied Sciences from the Community College of the Air Force. He also attended Wayland Baptist University and the American Intercontinental University. His final duty station was Charleston AFB, SC. He retired Feb. 28, 2007. After his military service ended, he worked at Protected Vehicle Incorporated designing MRAPs. In 2008, he and his family returned home to Sterling. Shortly after returning, he obtained both a Bachelors in Science degree majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2015 and a Bachelors in Art degree majoring in Art and minoring in Multimedia Design in 2018, as an honor roll student from Cameron University. He gained a love for the arts during this time and enjoyed working with all art mediums but especially oil paint. He was currently employed by Stanton Apparel. Carl was also a devoted grandfather and loved spending as much time as possible with his granddaughters. Their favorite pastimes were picking wildflowers and rockhounding. He was an avid fisherman that loved to fish with his son, and his son-in-law and was always after bragging rights for biggest catch. He liked to star gaze and was interested in astronomy and shared that passion with his father and granddaughters. He enjoyed having political and social debates with his daughter and they both shared a passion for the arts. He enjoyed walking his 4-legged companion “Weenie”.
He is survived by his wife: Martha Hoover of Sterling; daughter, Brooke Purkey and husband James Purkey of Edmond; son, Blake Hoover and girlfriend Jordan Spanhanks of Sterling; parents: Douglas and Leona Hoover of Sterling; sister, Shirley Batten and husband Stacey Batten of Loris, SC; sister-in-law, Wanda Hoover of Stella, NC; uncle, Donald Golden of Sterling; grandchildren: Seren Purkey and Rylan Purkey of Edmond; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Olen Robert Hoover; his grandfather, E.W. “Bunt” Golden; his grandmother, Lucille Golden; and his uncle, William “Billy” Golden.
