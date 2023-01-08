Tava Jo Edwards of Norman passed away after succumbing to pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, 2022. Tava was born on Jan. 13, 1939, to Warren Clifford Myers and Iva Ethel (Kost) Myers, in Cherokee, and spent her early years on a farm near Round Grove. The family later moved to Cherokee, where Tava attended school and grew up near her extended family, including her beloved grandmother, Dessie Manning, in whose care she spent many happy hours.

Tava graduated from Cherokee High School in 1956 and entered college at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. There, she met Lon Parks, and the two were married in 1957. After their wedding, Tava and Lon moved to Lawton, where Tava joined the Junior Service League and, later, Boulevard Congregational Church. Three children were born in the years that followed: Stephanie, Lori, and Jeremy. Tava was a wonderful hostess who enjoyed entertaining, as well as an excellent and adventurous cook. During this time, she also worked toward her Bachelor’s degree at Cameron College. She and Lon were married for 22 years.