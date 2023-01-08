Tava Jo Edwards of Norman passed away after succumbing to pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, 2022. Tava was born on Jan. 13, 1939, to Warren Clifford Myers and Iva Ethel (Kost) Myers, in Cherokee, and spent her early years on a farm near Round Grove. The family later moved to Cherokee, where Tava attended school and grew up near her extended family, including her beloved grandmother, Dessie Manning, in whose care she spent many happy hours.
Tava graduated from Cherokee High School in 1956 and entered college at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. There, she met Lon Parks, and the two were married in 1957. After their wedding, Tava and Lon moved to Lawton, where Tava joined the Junior Service League and, later, Boulevard Congregational Church. Three children were born in the years that followed: Stephanie, Lori, and Jeremy. Tava was a wonderful hostess who enjoyed entertaining, as well as an excellent and adventurous cook. During this time, she also worked toward her Bachelor’s degree at Cameron College. She and Lon were married for 22 years.
In 1979, Tava moved to Stillwater to complete her degree, doing so in 1980. She met and married Don Edwards, her husband of 42 years. Tava and Don moved to St. Louis, MO where Don attended Law school and Tava briefly attended the Washington University School of Social Work. In 1981, the couple moved to Norman, where Don completed his law degree. Tava worked as a secretary in Don’s law office and later, in the OU Office of Student Affairs. Tava forged many friendships during her time at OU and through her membership at St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church, which she joined in 2000. She and Don enjoyed attending their grandchildren’s activities and were especially helpful in caring for their granddaughter Madeleine, who grew up close to them in Norman.
Don and Tava were avid travelers and took road trips throughout the United States. They also enjoyed OSU football and OKC Thunder basketball. Tava was a lively conversationalist and followed current events and politics. She loved Turner Classic movies and had an encyclopedic knowledge of film from the 1940’s to the present. In August 2021, Tava faced her cancer diagnosis with courage, and Don was her faithful and loving caregiver throughout this battle. Special thanks are extended to dear friends from Norman, Lawton, and beyond, who lifted her spirits with cards, gifts, phone calls, meals, and prayers. Tava greatly appreciated these displays of love and concern, and they sustained her through difficult days.
Tava was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Iva Myers.
She is survived by her husband Don of the home; her children: Stephanie Parks of Norman; Lori Ezerski and her husband Barry of Lawton, and Jeremy Parks and his wife Jennifer of Fredericksburg, TX.; grandchildren: Kevin Ezerski, Kansas City, MO; Zachary Parks (Alexa), Colorado Springs, CO; Madeleine McClung, Columbus, OH; and Sean Parks, Fredericksburg, TX, as well as cousins Lynn Myers, Cynda Lancaster, Rick Fawcett, and Cindy Williams.
A service in celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church in Norman. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrain Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.