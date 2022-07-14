Funeral service for Tarri Lynn Aldridge will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow at Letitia Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Tarri Lynn Aldridge died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 71. She was born Oct. 27, 1950 in Lawton, to Harold Wayne and Mary Alberta (Whittington) Abshere. She married Lyn Wayne Aldridge on Dec. 30, 1971 in Lawton.
Tarri grew up in Lawton and was a graduate of Lawton High School. She later earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Cameron University and her Master’s in Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Tarri worked in education for over 35 years of her life. She was an elementary school teacher in the Lawton Public School system from 1973-1992, teaching at Crosby Park, Jefferson and Sullivan Village Elementary Schools. In 1992 she became an assistant principal at Geronimo Road Elementary School on Fort Sill and then a principal at Brockland Elementary School and later Westwood Elementary School.
Tarri was elected president of the Cameron University Alumni Association and worked with the Mattie Beal Historical Society. She was a very active member of First Baptist East, focusing on teaching God’s love to children. She served as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible school teacher and assisted with many activities regarding the youth group and adults. Tarri was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, and educator but Tarri’s passion was her love for the Lord. Her life was dedicated to Christ in every breath. She wanted others to see Jesus living through her and to tell others about the Lord.
Tarri is survived by her husband, Lyn Wayne, of the home; children: Tiffany Moshier and husband Brian, Waxahachie, Texas, and Corey Aldridge and Colleen, Euless, Texas; four grandchildren: Grant Elliott, Brooklyn Elliott, Camdyn Aldridge and Cason Aldridge; and two brothers and sisters-in-law: Bobby and Prissy Abshere and Chuck and Cheri Abshere, all of Lawton.
A note of sincere appreciation to Tina White, Diane Cates and the entire staff at Cedar Crest Nursing Facility for the love & care they showed Tarri.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to First Baptist East, 3302 SE Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73501.