Tarrel Lee Akeem Gettens was born March 26, 1991 and died July 29, 2022.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington, Lawton. Burial will be under the direction of Brown-Thomas Funeral Home, Chickasha.