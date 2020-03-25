Funeral Services for Tammy Renea Williams will be at 8:00 A.M.—Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton, with the Rev. Sherene Williams, officiating.
Tammy passed on February 4, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Burial with military honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery—Elgin, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Tammy was born on January 25, 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee to James and Sonovia Williams. Tammy was the oldest of three children. She attended Lawton Public Schools including Pioneer Park Elementary School. She graduated from MacArthur High School. She later earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications at Virginia State University. Tammy served in the military for over 10 years on active duty and obtained the rank of Sergeant First Class. By profession in the military, she was a medic and served in clinics of several military bases. She also served in Iraq and was honorably discharged. Some of her greatest joys were sports, traveling and shopping. During her youth, she was a member of St. James Baptist Church where she served with the Baptist Training Union and was a member of the Junior Mission. Tammy was blessed with two children—Sonovia Jacob and Dominus Davis-Williams Her children were her motivation to keep going and she loved them dearly.
Cherishing her memory are the survivors: her children: Sonovia Jacob of Baltimore, Maryland and Dominus Davis-Williams; her sister, Kathrine Douglas of Lawton, Oklahoma; her niece, Chyanne Hawkins; her nephews, Kashawn Williams and Ma’Siah Freese and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, brother, James (Junebug) Williams, Jr.
