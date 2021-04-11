Tammy Rene Smith, 51, passed away in Lawton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Tammy was born Nov. 18, 1969 in Lawton to Don and Brenda Barrett. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1988.
She married David Smith on Feb. 22, 1992. They enjoyed 29 years of marriage having two children, son Nicholas and daughter Bailey.
Tammy was a hard worker and had several jobs. One of her last was her own photography business. One of her favorites was her own home daycare because of her love for children. She made several friends over the years.
She liked traveling and spending time with her family especially her two new granddaughters, Harper Smith and Isla Muniz. During her illness she was able to make trips to New York and Florida.
Tammy is preceded in death by her father, Don Barrett, mother-in-law and father-in-law Fumie and Lloyd Smith.
She is survived by her husband of the home; son Nicholas and wife Kristen Smith; daughter Bailey Smith and finance’ Carlos Muniz; sister Angie and husband Mark Moore; mother Brenda Barrett and numerous relatives and friends.
There will be a private family service at a later date.