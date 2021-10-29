Tammie Rae Mobley Oct 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Tammie Rae Mobley, will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church. Complete obituary information may be viewed at beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tammie Rae Mobley Lutheran Church Obituary Funeral Christianity Information Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists