Tami Marie Larson, 54, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Marlow.
At the family’s request, no services are planned at this time. There will be a viewing on Saturday, May 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cremation and all arrangements have been entrusted to Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
Tami was born Sunday, Sept. 25, 1966 in Havre, MT, to Lawrence W. and Donna (Henriksen) Larson. She was a 1984 graduate of Elgin High School, and had lived in the Marlow area for most of her life. Tami was employed by Marlow Public School, where she worked in the cafeteria and drove a school bus. She enjoyed cooking, working in her flower garden, and loved life.
Tami leaves behind her two daughters: Nicole Lytle of Lawton, and Samantha Lytle of Billings, MT; companion, Andrew Dodge of the home; and brother, Lawrence “Wally” Larson Jr. and wife Jana, of Great Falls, MT.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
