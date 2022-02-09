Memorial service for Sylvia Sue Morrow-Carney, 86, of Elgin, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Fletcher Assembly of God Church.
Mrs. Carney passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her home in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Sylvia was born on December 22, 1935 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to William and Geraldine (Majors) Quantz. With her father in the military, the family lived in many locations including Lawton/Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Medicine Park, OK, Seattle, Washington, and Arkansas. She married and had four children. Sylvia moved to Bay City, Texas in 1982 and drove a school bus for the public school system for over 30 years before retiring. In November 2017, due to her failing health, she moved to Elgin, Oklahoma to be near her oldest son and daughter in law, Troy Jr and Kay Carney.
She is survived by three sons, Troy Lee Carney, Jr and wife, Kay, Stephen Russell Morrow, and James Dallas Morrow; her daughter, Berrye Lynn Bryant; her grandchildren, Rebecca Carney-Lawson, Elaine Staples, Victoria Morrow, Angie Alvarez, Stephanie Walker, Cale Bryant, Jake Bryant, and Nicholas Bryant; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends, Anne Thompson and Novie Tinnan-Smith.
She was preceded in death by husband, Troy Lee Carney, Sr; her parents, William and Geraldine Quantz; her granddaughter, LeeAnn Denise Morrow; and her daughter in law, Elizabeth Morrow.