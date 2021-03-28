Sylvia Mary “GeGe” (Shworles) Walker was born July 18, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joseph J. and Frances Ann (Rusteck) Shworles, who were Lithuanian immigrants. She ended her earthly journey on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the age of 87.
The family will receive guests on Monday, March 29, 9:00-9:45 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Whitt Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Southerland officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Municipal Cemetery under the direction of Whitt Funeral Home.
Sylvia graduated from Chicago’s Kelly High School, where she played first chair clarinet in the band. She met her future husband, Richard Aaron “Sonny” Walker Jr., while he in the Army stationed near Chicago and they married on June 1, 1957. They raised three children: Judy, Patty and Rick.
When her children were in 4-H and FFA, she helped them write demonstration speeches. Sylvia loved to travel, especially with her family. She also made several trips overseas. She enjoyed painting and sculpting art pieces. She loved to cook and bake which she put to use when she cooked the Wednesday evening meals for Immanuel Baptist Church and served as their hostess. She loved to play bingo and would also play solitaire and Sudoku on her tablet and phone. While at Ten Oaks Nursing Home, she served as an ambassador and also won the Technology Award.
Sylvia loved singing in the church choir and reading her Bible. When unable to attend, she watched church services broadcast from New Hope Baptist Church of Duncan and First Baptist Church of Weatherford, Texas. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sonny; and sister, Francis Barbara Shworles. Sylvia is survived by her children: Judy Walker Lagaly and husband Don of Weatherford, Texas; Patty Walker Jacobs and husband Jeff of Westminister, Colorado; Rick Walker and wife Staci of Lawton; grandchildren: Dr. Chad Lagaly and wife Rachel; Heather Gonzalez and husband Chris; Christine Lawson and husband Joel; Dr. Stephanie Stepp; Stacie Lalendorff and husband Scott; Jessica Hale and husband Derrick; Gabby Smith and husband Tyler; Grant Walker; Mia Walker; Ty Walker; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to New Hope Baptist Church’s Falls Creek Camp Fund, PO Box 1164, Duncan, OK 73534.
