Sylvia Lou Davis Harper Buser, 81, formerly of Lawton, passed away in Kent, Washington, on Monday, May 17, 2021.
She was born to General Sheridan Davis Jr. and Zella Ezell Deel Davis in Greenville, Texas, on Feb. 24, 1940.
Sylvia was the third child in a family of six children. Siblings are: Grady Stanley Davis, Hershel Odell Davis, Rosie Marie (Davis) Dawson, Elizabeth Ann (Davis) Corrales and Patricia Gail (Davis)Lay. She attended Lawton High School. She married William Harper in 1957 they had five children: Deborah Marie, Marcus Lee, Jess, Paula Kay and Lee Wayne. Sylvia married Raymond Buser in 1967 they moved to Seattle, Washington, where they had two daughters: Janet Lynn and Lauri Kay.
She was preceded in death by her parents: General and Zella Davis; her two brothers: Grady and Hershel; her daughter, Paula Kay Harper and son-in-law Randy Mclane.
She leaves behind her six children: Debbie (Harper) Mclane, Marc Harper, Jess Harper, Lee Harper, Janet (Buser) Grove, and Lauri (Buser) Scott; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her sisters: Rosie, Elizabeth, Patricia, and sister-in-law, Kay Davis, well as many other relatives and friends who will miss her.