Funeral service for former Chattanooga resident, Sylvia Lea Ford age 94, of Stillwater, will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 W. Gladstone Avenue, Frederick with Joe Charles officiating. Burial will follow in the Chattanooga Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mrs. Ford passed away Sunday, Oct.r 10, 2021, at the Legacy Village of Stillwater.
Sylvia Lea (Strecker) Ford was born on Nov. 10, 1926, in Chattanooga, to Ben and Leah (Schreiner) Strecker. She attended Chattanooga Public Schools, graduating from Chattanooga High School with the Class of 1944. On May 27, 1949, she and Roy D. “R.D.” Ford was united in marriage at the Holy City in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Mr. Ford preceded her in death on March 13, 2002.
Music was a large part of Sylvia’s life; she enjoyed playing the piano, singing, and sitting around listening to the old hymns. She loved gardening and took pride in her flower gardens. Sylvia’s family was her pride and joy; she was an outstanding baker and was well known for her German Chocolate and Strawberry Cakes. Later in life, she enjoyed working on “word search puzzles”. She was a member of the Methodist Church.
She is survived by three children: Roy David Ford Jr. of Stillwater; Sharon Lea Steele and her husband James of Loveland, Ohio; and Michael Brent Ford and his wife Mary Jo of Tulsa; one sister, Eleanor Beth Ray and her husband Jackie of Chattanooga; one grandson, Roy Mitchell Opitz and his wife Vanessa of Broken Arrow; three great-grandchildren: Conner, Cora, and Clara Opitz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Leah Strecker; her husband, R.D. Ford; and two brothers and sisters-in-law: Calvin and Maybelle Strecker and Gordon and Shirley Strecker.
Memorials may be made to the Karman Legacy Hospice in Stillwater, in memory of Sylvia Lea Ford.
An online guestbook is available at: www.jacksonfuneral.net. The service may be viewed online by clicking on Sylvia’s obit, and then view FuneralWeb.