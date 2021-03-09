Funeral service for Sylvia J. Thomas, 76 of Lawton will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Edward Davis officiating.
Mrs. Thomas passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to COVID restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.
A wake will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sylvia (Cole) Thomas was born on June 30, 1944 in Huntington, Arkansas to Oscar and Voyle (Gentry) Cole. She married Nathaniel B. Thomas Sr. on Aug. 31, 1963 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. They traveled with the military including Berlin, Germany, Seoul, Korea, and many locations within the United States before settling in Lawton in 1980. She was a longtime educator throughout their travels and volunteered for several organizations at Fort Sill as well as Lawton. Sylvia was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and doting on her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, of the home; her children: Nathaniel B. Thomas Jr. and wife, Amanda, of Lawton; Malcolm Thomas and wife, Jill, of Porter Ranch, California; Jacquelyn Thomas-McCullum and husband, Terry, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; six grandchildren: LaToya Granados, and husband, Andres; Alexys Romo and husband, Erik; Chelsea Thomas; Keith Thomas; Mason Thomas, and Angel Liverman; her great-grandchildren: Juliana Granados, Maya Romo, Rey Romo, and one on the way; her siblings: Russell Cole, Mildred McKinney, and Oscar Cole Jr; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members.
She was preceded in death her parents; four sisters: Wanda Aileen Williams, Barbara Jean Logan, Aloyce Jewel Hooks, and Dorothy Ann Hinkle; six brothers: Omar Lee Cole, Billy Joe Cole, Marvin Ray Cole, George Thomas Cole, Nathaniel Cole, and Harold Cole.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.