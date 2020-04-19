Sylvia Ann Williams, 70, life-long resident of Lawton Ok died on April 14, 2020.
Sylvia is survived by her children Ronald Revels, David Revels-Velez, her brother Keith Revels, Charles Revels, Michael Revels, Mitchell Revels, her sisters Marsha Higgins, Constance Revels, Vera Hickman, her grand children, nieces and nephews, cousins.
Sylvia was a devoted mother and took care of her family, she will be missed by many who know her.
She was cremated under the direction of Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home, Wichita Falls, Texas. Her remains rest with her children.