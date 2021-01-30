Sybille ‘Billie’ Byrd, 58, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Wichita Falls.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
Billie was born Dec. 26, 1962 in Laupheim, Germany to Karl and Margarethe (Scheffold) Jacoby. Billie came to the states 35 years ago and met the lover of her life, Richard Byrd. They have been married 30 years.
Billie worked at Walmart for 20 years until she became ill. She loved Twilight and Harry Potter and was a very active reader. She enjoyed cooking German food and especially enjoyed the weekly outings with her best friend Claire.
A special thanks goes to her niece Angela for the love and care she gave to Billie in her last days.
She is preceded in death by her father Karl Jacoby; her father-in-law, Charles Edward Byrd; her mother-in-law, Verannah Byrd; brother-in-law Johann Stilling; and a nephew Seth LaPierre.
Billie is survived by her husband, Richard of the home; her mother Margarethe, of Laupheim; her three sisters: Brigette Jacoby of Laupheim; Sigrid Stilling of Steinenbronn; and Cornelia and husband Herbert Mall of Griesingen; a brother Peter and wife Sonja Jacoby, of Burgrieden; her four sisters-in-law: Teresa and husband Dennis Morlang of Lawton; Deborah Lacy of Lawton; Patricia and husband Buddy Poe of Maryland; Sandra and husband Garland Kirks of Lawton; two brothers-in-law: Timothy and wife Mireya Byrd of Lawton and Michael Byrd of Korea; adopted son Brayden Southerland; several nieces and nephews; her very best friend Claire; and numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers and plants the family asks that any donations go to the Rathgeber Hospitality House, 1615 12th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301, of Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.