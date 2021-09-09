Suzue Suzuki Allen was born on July 25, 1926 in Onjuku-machi, Chiba Ken, Japan to Jinzo and Chiyo Suzuki. She died on Sept. 2, 2021 in Lawton, surrounded by friends and family, at the age of 95. House Wife, USA. She worked at Odean Theater, Yokohama, Japan, as a clerk; at Murai Bolt-Nut Works, Yokohama, Japan, as a Laborer; and at Mitsuya Sport goods Shop, Yokohama, Japan, as a Sales Girl. Suzue was a wonderful mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters; husband, Sir Mack H. Allen Jr.; sons, Thomas H. Allen and James H. Allen.
Survivors include her daughter, Virginia E. Allen; sons: Peter S. Allen of Carson, CA; Robert M. Allen; Raleigh P. Allen; and Sir Alexander “Chew” Allen of Lawton; granddaughters: Danyelle Tucker and husband Mario of Mincoka, IL; Nicole and Jessica Allen of Hutchinson, KS; grandsons: Anthony Allen of Richton Park, IL; Toshiro Washington of Columbia, SC, and Christopher Allen and wife Katie, of Erie, CO; great-grandchildren: Ryan; Quentin; Amaya; Leilani; and Maya Allen; a daughter-in-law, Lena Allen wife of James H. Allen Jr in Richton Park, IL; aunt, Mattie Hicks and Linda White in Detroit MI; friends of the family: George Orange; Jo-Ann Sorenson; Miyosan Shropshire; Erika Belevit; Ayala; Botts; Jenkins; Smith; Peacock and Camp families.
Funeral services are 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Whinery Huddleston Funeral Chapel, located at 6210 NW Cache Rd. in Lawton.