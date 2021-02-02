Funeral service for Suzanne Elizabeth Wallace, 78 of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wallace passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at her home of Lawton.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Suzanne was born on June 30, 1942 in Batavia, New York to Cleland Henry and Ethel Dora (Weatherlee) Tinkham. She married Gerald R. Wallace on Oct. 17, 1970 in Alameda, California and she was a successful homemaker who supported her husband’s military career by raising three strong successful woman.
She is survived by her daughters: Tina Schara and husband, David, of Lawton; Tonya Wallace, of Lawton; Tammy Solomon and husband, Harvey, of Southampton, PA. She is also survived by her brother Doug Tinkam. Suzanne had several grandchildren: Ainsley, Nicholas and wife, Abby; Aaron and wife, Lori; Nicole; Jordan; Nicholas; Jace; Jacob, and great-granddaughter, Grace and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald R. Wallace; her sister, Pat Burns; and her parents.
Burial will be held in Golden, Illinois as she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.