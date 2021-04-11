Graveside service for Susie M. Vinson (Sue) will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Hobart Rose Cemetery in Hobart with Don Crow, preacher of Walters Church of Christ officiating.
Mrs. Vinson passed away on April 8, 2021 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sue Vinson was born July 25, 1925 in Lone Wolf to Clarence Lee and Uta Viola (Wright) Bradley. She grew up in Hobart and graduated from Hobart High School. She worked for the Kiowa County Star Review and tag office.
Sue married Harold Vinson on Jan. 8, 1944. They moved to Lawton, in 1949. To this union Connie Miner and Karen Vasquez were born. Sue and Harold owned and operated Vinson’s Radiator Shop where Sue was the bookkeeper.
Sue was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ where she taught children’s Bible classes on Sundays and on Wednesday nights. She also taught Vacation Bible School and she and Harold served as Visitation Team Captains for 25 years. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before his passing on March 9, 2007.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Vasquez, of Texas; one son-in-law, Jim Miner, of Colorado; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Buster Bradley, of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Vinson; her daughter, Connie Miner; two sisters; one brother; one grandson; and one granddaughter.
